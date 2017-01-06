Dr. Dylan Timberlake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timberlake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dylan Timberlake, MD
Overview
Dr. Dylan Timberlake, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Dr. Timberlake works at
Locations
HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital2661 County Highway I Fl 5, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 Directions (715) 717-6275
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very satisfied By our visit with Dr. Timberlake. I imagine he's quite capable of meeting my care needs, and I think I'd like to be much more satisfied by Dr Timberlake in future. way to go doc!
About Dr. Dylan Timberlake, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1730574328
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
