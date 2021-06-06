Overview

Dr. Dylan Waterman, MD is a Dermatologist in Lynnfield, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Waterman works at Beth Israel Lahey Health Primary Care - Market Street in Lynnfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.