Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dylan Watson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dylan Watson, MD
Dr. Dylan Watson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Watson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Watson's Office Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopedics35 International Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 234-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watson?
Dr. Dylan Watson is amazing!!! I had a total knee replacement by him on May 20, 2019. I have fully recovered, without any complications. I have great mobility and am very pleased with my results. My scar looks great and there's no scar tissue. Dr. Watson is very professional and extremely capable. I felt like I was in the best hands possible. I love his assistant Kathy too. I highly recommend Dr. Watson at Piedmont Orthopedic!!! If I could give more than 5 stars I would...
About Dr. Dylan Watson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1689802225
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.