Dr. Dylan Wint, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dylan Wint, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dylan Wint, MD
Dr. Dylan Wint, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Wint works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wint's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health888 W Bonneville Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 483-6000
-
2
Emory Rehabilitation Hospital1441 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 712-4746
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wint?
About Dr. Dylan Wint, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1922057116
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wint has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wint accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wint works at
Dr. Wint has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wint on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wint. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wint.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.