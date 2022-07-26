Dr. Dyson Hamner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dyson Hamner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dyson Hamner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Sharp Rees-stealy Clinical Laboratory - San Diego Main2929 Health Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-6684Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I highly recommend Dr. Dyson Hamner for orthopedic surgery needs. As a 60 year old fairly athlete guy I have now had surgery twice with him. The first time was in 2012 for major shoulder repair from bodysurfing into the sand, during which time I was more leery and it was my first surgery. The second surgery in 2022 was for a jumping related traumatic knee injury. It was such a relief to be able to confidently go right to Dr. Hamner and to have him open up his schedule for my urgent surgery.
Dr. Hamner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.