Dr. Dzung Mang, MD
Dr. Dzung Mang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.
- 1 6650 78TH AVE N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 548-7600
- 2 3182 Steve Reynolds Blvd Ste 108, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 814-9533
Advance Tampa Bay Foot Medical LLC3325 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611 Directions (813) 280-2639
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
This doctor is amazing I have lost so much weight and feel so good about myself because of him ! What a professional talented doctor he is seriously the results are amazing
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Tufts University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Mang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mang.
