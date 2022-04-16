See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Dzung Tran, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dzung Tran, MD

Dr. Dzung Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Tran works at Dzung Tran MD, Ltd in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tran's Office Locations

    Dzung Tran MD, Ltd.
    6960 S Cimarron Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 876-0186
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Vitamin D Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Arthritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Arthritis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Apr 16, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Tran by a neighbor. I now have my husband, parents, inlaws, and friends all going to him. He is short-staffed right now, just like every other business in the world, but they work their butts off to maintain their high-quality standard of care. Using the patient portal is a lifesaver since it is monitored every day, even weekends and holidays. His office is beautifully decorated, spotlessly clean, peaceful and serene. The office offers Covid-19 vaccines at no cost, and rapid 15-minute antigen tests for $100. I've sent friends who have their own doctors to Dr. Tran for these services. Most of them have become patients after the experience. :)) This is an office I consider home. I know I can contact them for anything...physical, mental, or even when I just need a hug or words of encouragement. Thank you, Dr. Tran and your sweet, talented staff!!
    Madeline — Apr 16, 2022
    About Dr. Dzung Tran, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1275545352
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Nv School Of Med
    • St George's Hospital Medical School
    • UC Santa Barbara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dzung Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

