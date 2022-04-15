Dr. Dzung Trinh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dzung Trinh, MD
Overview of Dr. Dzung Trinh, MD
Dr. Dzung Trinh, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Trinh works at
Dr. Trinh's Office Locations
-
1
Myint Zaw MD Inc.6246 N 1st St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 436-1444
-
2
Comprehensive Headache and Migraine -pain Clinic-a Medical Corporation347 E Barstow Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 550-4344
-
3
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center7300 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 448-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trinh?
He visited my father at home on Friday afternoon, gave us his cell phone number, and followed up on my father's status the whole weekend. We felt confident my father was in good hands.
About Dr. Dzung Trinh, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1679651582
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trinh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trinh works at
Dr. Trinh speaks Vietnamese.
Dr. Trinh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.