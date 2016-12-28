See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Dzwinka Carroll, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dzwinka Carroll, MD

Dr. Dzwinka Carroll, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. 

Dr. Carroll works at Joel M. Blumberg MD PC in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Darien, CT and Rye, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carroll's Office Locations

    Joel M. Blumberg MD PC
    644 W Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 210-2880
    Superior Associates P.c.
    106 Noroton Ave, Darien, CT 06820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 662-0607
    Putnam Gynecology & Obstetrics of Greenwich PC
    55 Holly Hill Ln Ste 130, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 622-0303
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    The Westchester Medical Group PC
    1 Theall Rd, Rye, NY 10580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 848-8888

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 28, 2016
    Dr. Carroll is extremely professional, very level-headed, and makes solid medical decisions based on her solid experience in this area of medicine. She is no-nonsense, easy to talk to, and gives you the real answer while providing her reasoning for medical decisions she makes and answers any questions fully until you understand them. She is very up front with you and doesn't sugar coat things, which I personally really like. I received excellent care and would recommend her highly.
    TTessie in Westport, CT — Dec 28, 2016
    About Dr. Dzwinka Carroll, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Russian
    • 1841325248
