Dr. Dzwinka Carroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dzwinka Carroll, MD
Dr. Dzwinka Carroll, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenwich, CT.
Dr. Carroll's Office Locations
1
Joel M. Blumberg MD PC644 W Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 210-2880
2
Superior Associates P.c.106 Noroton Ave, Darien, CT 06820 Directions (203) 662-0607
3
Putnam Gynecology & Obstetrics of Greenwich PC55 Holly Hill Ln Ste 130, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 622-0303Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
The Westchester Medical Group PC1 Theall Rd, Rye, NY 10580 Directions (914) 848-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carroll?
Dr. Carroll is extremely professional, very level-headed, and makes solid medical decisions based on her solid experience in this area of medicine. She is no-nonsense, easy to talk to, and gives you the real answer while providing her reasoning for medical decisions she makes and answers any questions fully until you understand them. She is very up front with you and doesn't sugar coat things, which I personally really like. I received excellent care and would recommend her highly.
About Dr. Dzwinka Carroll, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Russian
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carroll speaks Russian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.