Overview of Dr. Dzwinka Carroll, MD

Dr. Dzwinka Carroll, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenwich, CT.



Dr. Carroll works at Joel M. Blumberg MD PC in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Darien, CT and Rye, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.