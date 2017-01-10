Dr. Allen Alejandro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alejandro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Alejandro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Bernardino, CA.
Dr. Alejandro's Office Locations
Alejandro Pediatrics1800 Western Ave Ste 300, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Directions (909) 473-8618
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very good Doctor.
- Pediatrics
- English
Dr. Alejandro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alejandro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alejandro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Alejandro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alejandro.
