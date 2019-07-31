Dr. Bayliss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. E Virginia Bayliss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. E Virginia Bayliss, MD
Dr. E Virginia Bayliss, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.
Dr. Bayliss' Office Locations
Brian C. Hocking, PhD154 Hansen Rd Ste 103, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 218-0405
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I really disagree with any review that says she is uncaring. I find her to be very caring. She always asks about any family issue I may be having on my next visit. We have a very good rapport.
About Dr. E Virginia Bayliss, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1255392643
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Duke University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bayliss accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bayliss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayliss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayliss.
