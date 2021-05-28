Overview of Dr. E Toby, MD

Dr. E Toby, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Toby works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Surprise, AZ and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.