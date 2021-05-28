Dr. E Toby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. E Toby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. E Toby, MD
Dr. E Toby, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Toby's Office Locations
-
1
Kansas City Office3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-5000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Surprise Complex15946 N Bullard Ave, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (913) 588-6100
-
3
Center for Sports Medicine10730 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 945-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Idk where these people are coming from with comments that Dr. Toby didn't listen to them or didn't explain things. I live 60 miles away in Topeka, KS. While we have qualified hand surgeons here, I wanted to go top notch. That's why I chose Dr. Tobey for the two procedures I've had done at The University of Kansas Medical Center. It's widely regarded as one of the best in the Country. He always took time to listen to my problems, offer solutions both surgical and non. In both cases I chose the surgical route. He looked in on me before and after surgery and let me know how things went. At all my followups, he was the one who saw me, not a P.A. He's a stand-up guy and extremely talented surgeon. I wouldn't go anywhere else.
About Dr. E Toby, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1518076728
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Toby works at
