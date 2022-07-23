See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pensacola, FL
Dr. E Jean Dabezies, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. E Jean Dabezies, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (45)
Map Pin Small Pensacola, FL
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. E Jean Dabezies, MD

Dr. E Jean Dabezies, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Dabezies works at Ascension Sacred Heart Orthopedics in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Avascular Necrosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Dabezies' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Sacred Heart Orthopedics
    4541 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 494-9000
  2. 2
    SHMG - Gulf Coast Orthopaedic Specialists
    13137 Sorrento Rd, Pensacola, FL 32507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 494-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Avascular Necrosis
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Avascular Necrosis
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteonecrosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dabezies?

    Jul 23, 2022
    Dr Dabezies, replaced my hip a few years ago. No problems, wonderful recovery! Last week he replaced my left knee , so far, so good! I would highly recommend his office staff and coworkers, Ryan PA is an outstanding practitioner.
    Virginia Rau — Jul 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. E Jean Dabezies, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. E Jean Dabezies, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dabezies to family and friends

    Dr. Dabezies' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dabezies

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. E Jean Dabezies, MD.

    About Dr. E Jean Dabezies, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245323369
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California In San Diego Fellowship In Arthritis Surgery and Joint Repalcement
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lsu Medical Center/ Charity Hospital In Neworleans
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lsu Medical Center/Charity Hospital In New Orleans
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rhodes College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. E Jean Dabezies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabezies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dabezies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dabezies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dabezies works at Ascension Sacred Heart Orthopedics in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dabezies’s profile.

    Dr. Dabezies has seen patients for Joint Pain, Avascular Necrosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dabezies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabezies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabezies.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabezies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabezies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. E Jean Dabezies, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.