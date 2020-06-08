Dr. E Field, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Field is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. E Field, MD
Overview of Dr. E Field, MD
Dr. E Field, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 67 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison and MyMichigan Medical Center Alma.
Dr. Field works at
Dr. Field's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group - Neurosurgery4677 Towne Centre Rd Ste 301, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (855) 298-9888
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor !!!
About Dr. E Field, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 67 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital|Saginaw Genl Hosp
- Saginaw Genl Hosp
- UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch
- Neurosurgery
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Field. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Field.
