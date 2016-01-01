Overview of Dr. E. Furuya, MD

Dr. E. Furuya, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Furuya works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.