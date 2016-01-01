Dr. E. Furuya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furuya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. E. Furuya, MD
Overview of Dr. E. Furuya, MD
Dr. E. Furuya, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Furuya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Furuya's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Furuya?
About Dr. E. Furuya, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1053489179
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furuya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furuya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furuya works at
Dr. Furuya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furuya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furuya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furuya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.