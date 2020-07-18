Overview

Dr. E Hewitt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Hewitt works at ENT Of Georgia in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA and Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Laryngitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.