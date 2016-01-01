Dr. Elvia Villarreal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villarreal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elvia Villarreal, MD
Overview of Dr. Elvia Villarreal, MD
Dr. Elvia Villarreal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Villarreal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Villarreal's Office Locations
-
1
WellMed at Edinburg1517 S Mccoll Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 381-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villarreal?
About Dr. Elvia Villarreal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1447349493
Education & Certifications
- Huron Hospital Cleveland Clinic|Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- Universidad Del Noreste
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villarreal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villarreal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villarreal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villarreal works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Villarreal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villarreal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villarreal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villarreal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.