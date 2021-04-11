Dr. E McComiskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McComiskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. E McComiskey, MD
Overview of Dr. E McComiskey, MD
Dr. E McComiskey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. McComiskey works at
Dr. McComiskey's Office Locations
-
1
McComiskey & Cangelosi604 W. 13th Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McComiskey?
I owe my sight to Dr McComiskey. I had several “rare” things happen with my vision a few years ago. He recognized my problem, and immediately referred me to a retina specialist - and I saw them THAT day! Same thing happens to the other eye, within a month. Again, I was referred to and saw the specialist THAT day. He cares about your vision and he cares about you as a person. He listens and answers any questions, as well as explains your condition in an easy to understand way. I wholeheartedly recommend Dr McComiskey. He is the only ophthalmologist I’ll see.
About Dr. E McComiskey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1588653893
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McComiskey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McComiskey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McComiskey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McComiskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McComiskey works at
Dr. McComiskey has seen patients for Farsightedness, Nearsightedness and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McComiskey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McComiskey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McComiskey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McComiskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McComiskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.