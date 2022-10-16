Dr. Eacharangad Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eacharangad Jacob, MD
Overview
Dr. Eacharangad Jacob, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Dr. Jacob works at
Locations
E Jacob MD PA629 E Highway 98, Panama City, FL 32401 Directions (850) 914-9119
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone at the practice I great. I never felt rushed or pressured. Both Dr Jacob and the technician who performed my NCV took the time to explain exactly what they were doing and ensure that I was comfortable. Dr. Jacob in particular was very informative, explaining what he was testing at different points and what he was finding overall. He even took time to answer a question unrelated to what I was there for. A truly caring physician!
About Dr. Eacharangad Jacob, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1750310215
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Center
- Nassau Co Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.