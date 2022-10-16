Overview

Dr. Eacharangad Jacob, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. Jacob works at E JACOB MD PA in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.