Dr. Eamonn Quigley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eamonn Quigley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Manchester / Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry And Nursing
Locations
Houston Office6550 Fannin St Ste 1201, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3372Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was very thorough in examining me. Other doctors had told me Well we will see you in the emergency room.. And it will be life or death surgery then they dismissed me and said that I have an inoperable hernia.. But , Dr Quigley offered a reasonable explanation of how he could treat my gastric problems.. With medication and perhaps alternative safer surgery.. By fixing my problem before it turns into an emergency situation.....life or death. WAY
About Dr. Eamonn Quigley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1366792863
Education & Certifications
- University of Manchester / Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry And Nursing
- University of Glasgow / School of Medicine
- St Finbarrs Hosp
- University College of Cork / National University of Ireland
