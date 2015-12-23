See All Gastroenterologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Eamonn Quigley, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Eamonn Quigley, MD

Gastroenterology
3.4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eamonn Quigley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Manchester / Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry And Nursing

Dr. Quigley works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Office
    6550 Fannin St Ste 1201, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-3372
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nausea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nausea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Quigley?

    Dec 23, 2015
    He was very thorough in examining me. Other doctors had told me Well we will see you in the emergency room.. And it will be life or death surgery then they dismissed me and said that I have an inoperable hernia.. But , Dr Quigley offered a reasonable explanation of how he could treat my gastric problems.. With medication and perhaps alternative safer surgery.. By fixing my problem before it turns into an emergency situation.....life or death. WAY
    W.A.Y in Longview, TX — Dec 23, 2015
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eamonn Quigley, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eamonn Quigley, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Quigley to family and friends

    Dr. Quigley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Quigley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eamonn Quigley, MD.

    About Dr. Eamonn Quigley, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366792863
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Manchester / Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry And Nursing
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Glasgow / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Finbarrs Hosp
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University College of Cork / National University of Ireland
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eamonn Quigley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quigley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quigley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quigley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quigley works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Quigley’s profile.

    Dr. Quigley has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quigley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Quigley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quigley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quigley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quigley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eamonn Quigley, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.