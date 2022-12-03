Dr. Eanas Yassa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yassa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eanas Yassa, MD
Overview of Dr. Eanas Yassa, MD
Dr. Eanas Yassa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yassa's Office Locations
- 1 1005 W Green St Ste 100, Hastings, MI 49058 Directions (616) 267-8700
- 2 5 Atkinson Dr Ste 305, Ludington, MI 49431 Directions (616) 267-8700
-
3
Holland Hospital602 Michigan Ave, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 267-8700
- 4 705 Oak St Unit 10, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions (616) 267-8700
-
5
Spectrum Health Medical Group4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
About Dr. Eanas Yassa, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Vascular Surgery
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yassa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yassa.
