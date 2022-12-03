Overview of Dr. Eanas Yassa, MD

Dr. Eanas Yassa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.