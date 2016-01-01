Dr. Earl Brewster Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brewster Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Brewster Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Earl Brewster Jr, MD
Dr. Earl Brewster Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA.
Dr. Brewster Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Brewster Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Global Ortho-spinal Intitute5040 NW 7th St Ste 714, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 267-4414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brewster Jr?
About Dr. Earl Brewster Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1356513261
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brewster Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brewster Jr accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brewster Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brewster Jr works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewster Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewster Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewster Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewster Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.