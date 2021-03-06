Overview of Dr. Earl Brien, MD

Dr. Earl Brien, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Brien works at Cedars-sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Joint Pain and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.