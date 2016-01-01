Dr. Earl Cottrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Cottrell, MD
Overview of Dr. Earl Cottrell, MD
Dr. Earl Cottrell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah College of Medicine|University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Cottrell works at
Dr. Cottrell's Office Locations
General Vascular Specialists7200 Cathedral Rock Dr Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 936-4168
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Earl Cottrell, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1194804211
Education & Certifications
- University Ariz|University Of Arizona Health Science Center
- University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Harrison Dept Surg Rsch U PA Hosp|Hershey Med Center|Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- University of Utah College of Medicine|University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Dr. Cottrell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cottrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cottrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottrell.
