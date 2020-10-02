Overview

Dr. Earl Draves, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Festus, MO. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Draves works at BJC Medical Group at Festus in Festus, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.