Family Medicine
2.8 (4)
Overview

Dr. Earl Epps Jr, ND is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Epps Jr works at Southeast Bariatrics in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Bariatrics
    Southeast Bariatrics
2300 Randolph Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28207
(704) 377-6737

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Earl Epps Jr, ND

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154490100
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Epps Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Epps Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Epps Jr works at Southeast Bariatrics in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Epps Jr’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Epps Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epps Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epps Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epps Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

