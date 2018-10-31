Dr. Earl Ferguson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Ferguson III, MD
Overview of Dr. Earl Ferguson III, MD
Dr. Earl Ferguson III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Ferguson III's Office Locations
Dermatology Associates of San Antonio18540 Sigma Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 490-4661Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dermatology Associates of San Antonio15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 20270, San Antonio, TX 78256 Directions (210) 490-4661
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He a great doctor and would recomend for any cosmetic surgery
About Dr. Earl Ferguson III, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Med Center
- Wilford Hall Med Center
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferguson III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferguson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferguson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.