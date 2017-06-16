Dr. Earl Frantz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Frantz, DO
Dr. Earl Frantz, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Swansboro, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Eyecarecenter775 W Corbett Ave, Swansboro, NC 28584
Jacksonville Office2145 COUNTRY CLUB RD, Jacksonville, NC 28546
Carolinas Center for Surgery-Orthopedic Office3714 Guardian Ave Ste E, Morehead City, NC 28557
Onslow Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've had back and hip pain for almost a year after having my second child. There seemed to be no end in sight and no solution to help. Within 10 seconds of coming in my exam room Dr. Frantz knew what was wrong and how to treat it. He explained it to me so I could understand and even took the time to show me on a spine exactly what was happening. The relief I felt just from someone knowing what they were doing and how to solve the problem was amazing. Thank you!
Sports Medicine
25 years of experience
English
- 1770574022
Naval Hosp Jcksnvl
OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Frantz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frantz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Frantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Frantz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
