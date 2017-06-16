Overview

Dr. Earl Frantz, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Swansboro, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Frantz works at Eyecarecenter in Swansboro, NC with other offices in Jacksonville, NC and Morehead City, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.