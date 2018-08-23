Dr. Earl Golightly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golightly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Golightly, MD
Overview of Dr. Earl Golightly, MD
Dr. Earl Golightly, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Dr. Golightly works at
Dr. Golightly's Office Locations
-
1
Earl S. Golightly M.d. PC681 S 9th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 228-5745
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Golightly?
I've been seeing Dr. Golightly for many years. I don't go there because of his office staff, nursing staff, or comfort of his chairs. I go to see Dr. Golightly because of his medical expertise and knowledge. He performed sinus surgery on me a few years ago, which worked beautifully. Dr. Golightly is professional, friendly, and a perfectionist. As to his staff, the receptionist is friendly and efficient; the nurse assistant is curt and seems to be in a rush; the waiting room is just fine.
About Dr. Earl Golightly, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Golightly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golightly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golightly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golightly has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golightly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Golightly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golightly.
