Dr. Earl Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Earl Gordon, MD
Dr. Earl Gordon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
-
1
Pacific Medical and Nephrology Associates Inc.2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 765W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-4599
-
2
Providence Pediatrics - Santa Monica2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 421E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-4599
-
3
Santa Monica Dialysis1260 15th St Ste 102, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 393-4744
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
Dr Gordon is very thorough, detail oriented and very professional and proficient.
About Dr. Earl Gordon, MD
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1053534925
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Hypertension, Gout and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.