Overview of Dr. Earl Han, DO

Dr. Earl Han, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They graduated from University Of New England, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Han works at Tidelands Health Orthopedics in Georgetown, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.