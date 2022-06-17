Dr. Earl Han, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Han, DO
Overview of Dr. Earl Han, DO
Dr. Earl Han, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They graduated from University Of New England, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han's Office Locations
-
1
Tidelands Health Orthopedics at Georgetown2185 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 527-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Han?
Dr Han is a very knowledgeable physician in his specialty of orthopedics! He did my total knee replacement 4 days ago and did an excellent job with my surgery and pain management afterwards!! He is very compassionate and caring!!! Would recommend him with 6 stars!!!!!
About Dr. Earl Han, DO
- Orthopedics
- English
- 1043574882
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Of New England, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.