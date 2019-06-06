Dr. Earl Jordan Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Jordan Jr, DO
Overview of Dr. Earl Jordan Jr, DO
Dr. Earl Jordan Jr, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Jordan Jr's Office Locations
Jordan Eye Center2630 CUNNINGHAM AVE, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 781-0044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great eye doctor with the wonderful heart
About Dr. Earl Jordan Jr, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1750463469
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Jordan Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan Jr.
