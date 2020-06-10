Dr. Earl Lanter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Lanter, MD
Overview of Dr. Earl Lanter, MD
Dr. Earl Lanter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanter's Office Locations
- 1 10610 N Pennsylvania St Ste B, Carmel, IN 46280 Directions (317) 844-6269
2
Lanter Eyecare & Laser Surgery PC5025 E 82nd St Ste 2300, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 598-2020
3
Lanter Eyecare & Laser Surgery PC747 E County Line Rd Ste M, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 887-7777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Lanter for almost 20 years. He took me on for vision correction when other doctors refused and stuck with it until my vision was perfect. On top of that, he is a great guy with a great office staff. I would - and have - recommended him frequently. No one else works on my eyes but Dr. Lanter.
About Dr. Earl Lanter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanter.
