Dr. Dwayne Lett, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (78)
Map Pin Small Lebanon, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dwayne Lett, MD

Dr. Dwayne Lett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They completed their residency with University Of South Carolina|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery

Dr. Lett works at The Lett Center in Lebanon, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Lett Center
    1417 W Baddour Pkwy Ste B, Lebanon, TN 37087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 685-6366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Bedsores Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • PHCS
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dwayne Lett, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1790757755
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of South Carolina|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Surgery
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dwayne Lett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Lett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

