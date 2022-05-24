Dr. Dwayne Lett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwayne Lett, MD
Overview of Dr. Dwayne Lett, MD
Dr. Dwayne Lett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They completed their residency with University Of South Carolina|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
Dr. Lett works at
Dr. Lett's Office Locations
The Lett Center1417 W Baddour Pkwy Ste B, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 685-6366
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Every employee was extremely professional and helpful. Dr. Lett was very thorough on examination, diagnosis and treatment plan. He explained every detail in a manner I could understand and was helpful with my concerns. It’s rare to find a physician who will take as much time as necessary to properly exam his patient and give advice on treatment available. I highly recommend his practice.
About Dr. Dwayne Lett, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1790757755
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Lett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lett.
