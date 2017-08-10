Dr. Earl Lombard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Lombard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Earl Lombard, MD
Dr. Earl Lombard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Lombard works at
Dr. Lombard's Office Locations
-
1
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Meyerland Plaza560 Meyerland Plaza Mall Ste 400, Houston, TX 77096 Directions (713) 930-1964
-
2
Berthelsen Main Campus7900 Fannin St Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-3898
-
3
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Holcombe2727 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 347-3899
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Mr. Lombard took time to answer my questions. He also gave me some recommendations to prevent reoccurring issue. Very professional. Step
About Dr. Earl Lombard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1760578041
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- Tulane University
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
