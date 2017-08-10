Overview of Dr. Earl Lombard, MD

Dr. Earl Lombard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Lombard works at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Meyerland Plaza in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.