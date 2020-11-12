Dr. Earl Mullis Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullis Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Mullis Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Earl Mullis Jr, MD
Dr. Earl Mullis Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Mullis Jr works at
Dr. Mullis Jr' Office Locations
Piedmont Macon350 Hospital Dr, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 746-2770
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mullis is a great surgeon with excellent bedside manners. He and his staff took very good care of my mother, and they continue to follow up meticulously on procedures needing to be done in the future. Dr. Mullis is explaining all steps in detail and continues to review patients' procedures to make sure that there will be appropriate follow-up. My mother had gall bladder surgery after severe pancreatitis due to stones being stuck in the bile duct. As one or more stones are still in the bile duct and could not be removed during surgery, Dr. Mullis continues to monitor her. Compliments to his diligent and very courteous staff for scheduling future appointments with other facilities for us. We certainly are very thankful for this excellent care!
About Dr. Earl Mullis Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1215962170
Education & Certifications
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullis Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullis Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullis Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullis Jr works at
Dr. Mullis Jr has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Gastrotomy and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullis Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullis Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullis Jr.
