Dr. Earl Phillips, MD
Overview of Dr. Earl Phillips, MD
Dr. Earl Phillips, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
-
1
Orthosouth Hospitalists of Desoto7900 Airways Blvd Bldg B102, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 548-2965
-
2
Baptist Memorial Hospital-desoto Inc.7601 Southcrest Pkwy, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-0248
-
3
Dermatology Clinic-north Ms7535 Airways Blvd Ste 201, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-0248
-
4
Urology Center of the South PC6025 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 207, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 226-0200
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
Heaven Dr. Phillips and his staff are very professional I’ve never broken a bone or had any type of surgery in my life in my 63 years and Othro South the staff is fantastic I would recommend that facility for anyone to visit with broken bones or needing surgery or advice just to call him for advice I would recommend someone to that office the facility God bless and be safe and like I said again I love them all they’re heavenly
About Dr. Earl Phillips, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1376557892
Education & Certifications
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.