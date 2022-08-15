Dr. Earl Robbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Robbins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Earl Robbins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Georgetown Community Hospital, Harrison Memorial Hospital and Saint Joseph East.
Locations
Central Kentucky Gastroenterology3225 Summit Square Pl Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Georgetown Community Hospital
- Harrison Memorial Hospital
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robbins helped me so much with my Crohns. He and his staff are a wonderful.
About Dr. Earl Robbins, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1811974298
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory U
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robbins has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robbins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
