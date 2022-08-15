Overview

Dr. Earl Robbins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Georgetown Community Hospital, Harrison Memorial Hospital and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Robbins works at Gastroenterology Health Partners in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.