Dr. Earl Taitt Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Earl Taitt Jr, MD
Dr. Earl Taitt Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Taitt Jr works at
Dr. Taitt Jr's Office Locations
Valencia Psychiatry4151 Hunters Park Ln Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 856-8830
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Taitt for years now (six years to be exact). He is the most knowledgeable and well-read doctor I've EVER encountered. I'm convinced he is a genius. More important, he is incredibly dedicated to his patients. He doesn't suffer fools, but if you are willing to get better and put in the work, he will be there for you on all of life's sometimes horrible twists and turns. When I first went to him, I was a mess and didn't want to see a doctor. Now, I look forward to my visits with Dr. Taitt and never come away from a single appointment without learning something about myself or the world around me. Over the years, he would tell me to do some things that struck me as strange at the time (e.g., read Shakespeare), but later on, I realized why he was having me do these things. I do not know where I would be without Dr. Taitt; he saved my life. If you see him, just trust him (he's board certified). He will work with you to get better! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Earl Taitt Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1962542282
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taitt Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taitt Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taitt Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Taitt Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taitt Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taitt Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taitt Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.