Overview of Dr. Earl Troup, MD

Dr. Earl Troup, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Troup works at Shriners Hospital For Children in Greenville, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.