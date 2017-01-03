See All Dermatologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Earl Walker, MD

Dermatology
2.6 (36)
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Earl Walker, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.

Dr. Walker works at Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbus Va Ambulatory Care Center
    420 N James Rd, Columbus, OH 43219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 257-5200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Jan 03, 2017
    His office clean and fast to get to you. I think Doctor Walker has a great humorous side so the whole time with him we're always either laughing or he's informing me. It's just an overall warm place in there, nurses and medical assistants are great also, from my experience. Sorry for those who've not had similar fun there. Just lighten up a little, enjoy humor you'll have a great time.
    Optimus in Columbus, OH — Jan 03, 2017
    About Dr. Earl Walker, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548270754
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walker works at Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Walker’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.

