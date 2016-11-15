Overview of Dr. Earl Yeager, MD

Dr. Earl Yeager, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Yeager works at SOUTHCOAST MEDICAL GROUP in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Lipomas and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.