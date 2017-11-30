Overview of Dr. Earl Young, MD

Dr. Earl Young, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.



Dr. Young works at Healthcare Partners Medical Grp in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Duarte, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.