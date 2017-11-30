Dr. Earl Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Earl Young, MD
Dr. Earl Young, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young's Office Locations
-
1
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp959 E Walnut St Ste 120, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (626) 795-5118
-
2
Earl S. Young MD Apc931 Buena Vista St Ste 103A, Duarte, CA 91010 Directions (626) 578-7557
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
Dr. Young has been my Dr. for over 10 years. He is excellent.. He listens. He answers questions in detail. He makes sure you are comfortable and able to do what he asks. The staff are excellent. They are very courteous, friendly and helpful and make sure you receive information or what you need in a very timely manner. Dr. Young's sleep center is top. The tests are very comfortable and all in a highly professional, modern, clean center. Most time ever waited for appointment 10 minutes.
About Dr. Earl Young, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1639151830
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.