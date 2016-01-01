See All Urologists in Hamilton, NJ
Dr. Earle Linder, MD

Urology
3.0 (15)
Map Pin Small Hamilton, NJ
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Earle Linder, MD

Dr. Earle Linder, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SHERBROOKE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Linder works at Team Health East in Hamilton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Linder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Hamilton
    1 Hamilton Health Pl, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 586-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Earle Linder, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1093704140
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SHERBROOKE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
