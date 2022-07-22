Dr. Earnest Mawusi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mawusi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earnest Mawusi, DPM
Overview of Dr. Earnest Mawusi, DPM
Dr. Earnest Mawusi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Careplex Hospital.
Dr. Mawusi's Office Locations
Ambulatory Foot & Ankle Center, P.C.1618 Hardy Cash Dr, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 825-5783
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I'm so thankful I was referred to Dr. Mawusi, the pain I was having in my foot was to the point; that I was ready for surgery. He was very knowledgeable of where the pain was coming from and by following his treatment plan 30 days later, I'm pain-free. No, surgery was needed. His office staff is friendly, wait times were short, my appointment wasn't rushed, he listened and answered all of my questions. Feeling thankful!!
About Dr. Earnest Mawusi, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sheehan Memorial Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Canisius College
Dr. Mawusi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mawusi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mawusi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mawusi has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mawusi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mawusi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mawusi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.