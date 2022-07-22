Overview of Dr. Earnest Mawusi, DPM

Dr. Earnest Mawusi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Careplex Hospital.



Dr. Mawusi works at Ambulatory Foot & Ankle Center in Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.