Overview

Dr. Eashen Liu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at Providence Pain Management in Spokane, WA with other offices in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.