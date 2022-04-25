Dr. Eathar Razak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eathar Razak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eathar Razak, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from SADDAM COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center, St. Anne Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.
Office1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates - Burien16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Wonderful Doctor. He was wonderful to my mother. He kneeled down and took both her hands in his and looked her in the eye and said he promised to do his very best for her. He did a wonderful job and she had a lot more energy.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- Male
- 1073794160
- SADDAM COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- St. Anne Hospital
- St. Clare Hospital
