Dr. Eaton Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Eaton Chen, MD
Dr. Eaton Chen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Maria Byrne MD LLC1 Long Wharf Dr Ste 302, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 776-7741
Quest Diagnostics233 Broad St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 877-6001
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful this Dr. saved my life Carol Fredericks
About Dr. Eaton Chen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.