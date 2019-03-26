Overview of Dr. Eaton Chen, MD

Dr. Eaton Chen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Maria Byrne MD LLC in New Haven, CT with other offices in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.