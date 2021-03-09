Overview of Dr. Ebele Chira, MD

Dr. Ebele Chira, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Lagos and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chira works at Laura Janes Cfnp PC in Paris, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.