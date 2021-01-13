Dr. Eben True, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. True is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eben True, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Williamsport, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport412 N Monroe St, Williamsport, IN 47993 Directions (765) 762-4000
Unity Surgical Center1345 Unity Pl Ste 235, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 446-5065
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore Health Network
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. True is a very knowledgeable and conscientious doctor. At 74 years old I found him to be the best surgeon/doctor I could have ever asked for. He explains very thoroughly before surgery and you feel confident going into surgery. I would recommend him to family and friends. I feel Dr. True has added years to my life.
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Purdue University
- General Surgery
Dr. True has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. True accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. True has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. True has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. True on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. True. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. True.
